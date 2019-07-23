Australia to bar return of citizens who fought for IS

Australia is poised to bar its citizens who have fought for the Islamic State (IS) militant group from returning home for up to two years, under new laws discussed in parliament Tuesday.The controversial legislation would give hard-line Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton the ability to invoke "exclusion orders" to prevent suspected terrorists from returning to the country. It is based on similar legislation introduced in the UK, where a judge is tasked with deciding whether to impose an exclusion order.Dutton told parliament in early July the bill targets 230 Australians who traveled to ­Syria and Iraq to fight for IS, 80 of whom he said were still in active conflict zones.Concerns have been raised that the Australian proposal could be unconstitutional and places too much power in the minister's hands, with the opposition Labor Party calling for it to be referred back to a parliamentary intelligence and security committee for further consideration.However, shadow home affairs minister Kristina Keneally said in a statement the opposition would support the bill but wanted a scheme that was "constitutional, keeps Australians safe and that withstands High Court challenges."It is one of several controversial measures being considered by parliament in the first legislative sitting week since Australia's conservative government was re-elected in May. Other proposals include repealing the so-called Medevac law that allows sick asylum seekers and refugees held in Pacific camps to be brought to Australia for medical treatment.