China's FM spokesperson corrects SK journalist ADIZ is not territorial airspace

Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) is not territorial airspace and countries enjoy the freedom of overflight under international law, a Foreign Ministry (FM) spokesperson said on Tuesday when correcting a South Korean journalist's claim that Chinese military aircraft "invaded" South Korea's ADIZ.
The journalist said at a press conference on Tuesday that Chinese military aircraft "invaded" South Korea's ADIZ over the Sea of Japan. South Korea's FM has summoned the Chinese ambassador to give an explanation, the journalist said.
In response, FM spokesperson Hua Chunying said she was not aware of the specific situation, but corrected the term "invaded."
Hua suggested the journalist should be prudent about the use of words such as "invasion" as China and South Korea are friendly neighbors.
In addition, as is known to all, Hua said the ADIZ is not airspace, and countries have the freedom to fly through it.
Hua suggested the journalist should seek an answer from China's Ministry of National Defense
.
Echoing Hua, Shanghai-based military analyst Wu Jian told the Global Times that flying over the ADIZ does not violate any laws as the zone is defined by a country based on air defense needs in public airspace outside the country's airspace.
The zone is set for a country's military to detect and identify unidentified flying objects from elsewhere and to decide whether to implement interception operations, Wu said.
A country has no right to take measures such as forced landings or shooting down an aircraft before it enters its airspace, otherwise it would violate international laws, Wu noted.
According to civil aviation regulations, the airspace, referring to air space over the territorial land and sea of a sovereign state, is an integral part of a state's territory. States have absolute sovereignty in airspace over their territory, Paris Convention of 1919 and Convention on International Civil Aviation
said.
The conference marked not only Hua's first appearance after she studied at the Party School of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China for five months, but also her debut after being promoted head of the Foreign Ministry's information department.
"Long time no see," Hua greeted international journalists attending the conference.
The journalists congratulated Hua on her appointment.