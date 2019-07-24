Disaster-relief packages distributed to flood victims in China's Hunan

Aerial photo taken on July 23, 2019 shows a submerged farm land by flood in Gaoqiao Village of Xiantang Township in Hengnan County, central China's Hunan Province. Members of Chinese Red Cross Foundation distribute disaster-relief packages to local victims on Tuesday after a recent flood in Xiangjiang River, which has submerged more than 3,300 mu (about 220 hectares) farm land. (Photo: Xinhua)

