No external forces allowed to disrupt Hong Kong: spokesperson

Chinese Foreign Ministry on Tuesday refuted recent remarks made by some United Kingdom and United States officials concerning Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), saying that the Chinese government absolutely does not allow any external forces to interfere in Hong Kong's affairs or disrupt Hong Kong.The U.K. Minister of State for the Middle East described the violent scenes in Hong Kong as "unacceptable" and called on the HKSAR government to conduct thorough and independent investigation. The US Department of State asked the HKSAR government to respect freedom of speech and assembly.When asked to comment on those remarks, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said at a press briefing that the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR and the HKSAR government all made clear responses to the recent violent incidents in Hong Kong.In response to US official's comments, Hua pointed out that what happened in Hong Kong recently "had nothing to do with the freedom of speech and assembly."It is radical and violent behaviors that violate law, which directly undermines the foundation of rule of law in Hong Kong, goes against the Basic Law and Hong Kong's local laws, and seriously challenges the bottom line of the "one country, two systems" principle, she said.According to Hua, "the central government supports the HKSAR government in its effective administration according to law, as well as the police in punishing the perpetrators of such illegal violence to safeguard social stability in Hong Kong."Hua said that there are clear signs of foreign manipulation, plotting and even organization in the relevant violent incidents judging from what was reported by the media. "Could the US side answer this question honestly and clearly that what role did the US play in the recent incidents in Hong Kong and what is the purpose behind it," Hua asked.She called on the US to at least know one thing, that is Hong Kong belongs to China, and the Chinese government absolutely does not allow any foreign forces to interfere in Hong Kong's affairs, nor will it allow any foreign forces to disrupt Hong Kong.Regarding the comments from the British official, Hua said that since Hong Kong's return to the motherland, the policy of "one country, two systems" has been smoothly implemented."Residents in Hong Kong now enjoy unprecedented rights and freedom," said the spokesperson, adding that the U.K. had been talking a lot about the rights and freedom in Hong Kong. However, without security and stability, where do rights and freedom come from?Hua mentioned that people from all walks of life in Hong Kong recently held peaceful assemblies themed "Safeguard Hong Kong" to condemn the violent behaviors of the opposition that tear the society apart, which showed that the majority of Hong Kong residents have a sober understanding of the damage and nature of the violent illegal behaviors of a small number of radicals, and want to make concerted efforts to safeguard Hong Kong.