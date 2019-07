Farmers harvest grapes in Shennong ecological garden in China's Jiangxi

Visitors take selfies at a grape garden of Shennong ecological garden in Luoting Township of Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province, July 23, 2019. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

A farmer harvests grapes at a grape garden of Shennong ecological garden in Luoting Township of Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province, July 23, 2019. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Farmers harvest grapes at a grape garden of Shennong ecological garden in Luoting Township of Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province, July 23, 2019. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)