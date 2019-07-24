HOME >> DAILYQUOTES
US geopolitical zealots lack wisdom on China
Source:Global Times Published: 2019/7/24 8:12:12
The letter makes us realize that there are supporters of extreme stances toward China in the US. China must accelerate strengthening itself with rational foreign policies and increasing capabilities to deal with false accusations. This is the best counterattack to the letter and other similar challenges.
Open letter to Trump rational: FM
