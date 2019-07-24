Top political advisor calls for improved rural public cultural service

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, attends a special consultative conference on enhancing the public cultural service system in rural areas in Beijing, capital of China, July 23, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

China's top political advisor Wang Yang Tuesday said enhancing the public cultural services in rural areas constitutes an important element of the rural vitalization strategy.Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, made the remarks while attending a special consultative conference on rural public cultural services.Altogether, 28 CPPCC members made speeches at the meeting, actively evaluating the significant accomplishments in China's rural public cultural services since the 18th National Congress of the CPC.They also pointed out problems such as insufficient cultural service resources, inaccurate coordination between supply and demand and gaps in cultural talents at the community level.The suggestions include relying on farmers concerning cultural facility construction, management and operation and safeguarding the participation and autonomy rights of farmers.The guidance on rural culture should be strengthened, with an advanced culture developed, backward culture transformed and harmful culture resisted, they said.