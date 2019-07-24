Singapore seizes largest number of elephant ivory

Photo shows the seized pangolin scales and elephant ivory in Singapore on July 23, 2019. In the joint statement issued by Singapore's National Parks Board (NParks), Singapore Customs and the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA), 11.9 tonnes of pangolin scales and 8.8 tonnes of elephant ivory were found in a container from the Democratic Republic of the Congo being shipped to Vietnam via Singapore. This is the largest seizure of elephant ivory in Singapore to date. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

