1 killed, 6 missing in SW China landslides

One person has been killed and six others are missing as two landslides hit southwest China's Guizhou Province Tuesday, local authorities said Wednesday.At around 4 pm Tuesday, a landslide struck a construction site in a village in Hezhang County, leaving one dead and six others missing, according to the county government.Rescue work is underway and the cause of the accident is under investigation.On Tuesday evening, more than 20 houses were buried as another landslide lashed a village in the city of Liupanshui, according to the city's publicity department.Rescue workers rushed to the scene immediately after the accident. As of around 1 am Wednesday, 10 people had been rescued.