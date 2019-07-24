China, Angola agree to further intensify ties

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi(R) meets with Angolan Foreign Minister Manuel Domingos Augusto, who is also Angolan President Joao Lourenco's special envoy, in Beijing, capital of China, July 23, 2019. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Angolan Foreign Minister Manuel Domingos Augusto Tuesday, pledging to further develop bilateral ties.Wang said that China is ready to implement consensus reached by leaders of the two countries and strengthen strategic communication with Angola.He called on the two sides to press ahead pragmatic cooperation on the platform of the Belt and Road and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.The Chinese side will continue to encourage its enterprises and financial institutions to cooperate with the Angolan side, provide assistance within its capability and facilitate the African country's economic diversification, Wang said.Augusto, who is visiting China as a special envoy of Angolan President Joao Lourenco, appreciated China's long-term support to Angola's development and voiced his country's willingness to continue pragmatic cooperation.