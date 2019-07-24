Juncker given Maltese National Order of Merit

Maltese President George Vella (R, front) presents the award to European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (C, front) in Valletta, Malta, on July 23, 2019. European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker was conferred here on Tuesday with the honorary membership the National Order of Merit of the Republic of Malta. (Xinhua/Jonathan Borg)

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker was conferred here on Tuesday with the honorary membership the National Order of Merit of the Republic of Malta.The ceremony was held in the capital Valletta in the presence of Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and other dignitaries.Honorary membership in the National Order of Merit is conferred to foreigners who distinguish themselves in the promotion and strengthening of international relations or who have gained the respect and gratitude of the Maltese people.Addressing the ceremony, Maltese President George Vella recognized Juncker's contribution in the promotion and strengthening of relations between Malta and the European Union (EU).He said Malta had learnt to work with the EU and to find solutions for various problems encountered, both locally and in the region.Juncker emphasized the importance of the rule of law, the fight against corruption and crime, and press freedom, insisting that they are non negotiable.He also praised Malta's solidarity when it came to dealing with migration across the central Mediterranean.Juncker said it was unacceptable for small countries like Malta to have to suffer disproportionately and that a European solution needed to be found.