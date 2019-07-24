Pupils take part in summer camp to learn Three Gorges Project

Children view the Three Gorges Dam during a summer camp at Tanziling scenic spot in Yichang City, central China's Hubei Province, on July 23, 2019. Over 300 pupils took part in the 6-day summer camp to learn the Three Gorges Project. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

Children pose for photos during a summer camp at Tanziling scenic spot in Yichang City, central China's Hubei Province, on July 23, 2019. Over 300 pupils took part in the 6-day summer camp to learn the Three Gorges Project. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

Children pose for photos during a summer camp at the Three Gorges Dam in Yichang City, central China's Hubei Province, on July 23, 2019. Over 300 pupils took part in the 6-day summer camp to learn the Three Gorges Project. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

Children pose for a group photo during a summer camp at the Three Gorges Left Bank Power Station in Yichang City, central China's Hubei Province, on July 23, 2019. Over 300 pupils took part in the 6-day summer camp to learn the Three Gorges Project. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

Accompanied by her mother, Zhao Xinting, a disabled girl, visits the Three Gorges Dam during a summer camp in Yichang City, central China's Hubei Province, on July 23, 2019. Over 300 pupils took part in the 6-day summer camp to learn the Three Gorges Project. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

Children visit the Three Gorges Dam during a summer camp in Yichang City, central China's Hubei Province, on July 23, 2019. Over 300 pupils took part in the 6-day summer camp to learn the Three Gorges Project. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)