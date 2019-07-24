White paper cites 'never seek hegemony' as China’s natl defense pledge in new era

Photo: Liu Xuanzun

China unveiled on Wednesday its first white paper on national defense since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the start of China's latest military reform. It shows that the Chinese military is a force of peace determined to safeguard the country's sovereignty and peaceful development, and its development will never lead to hegemony.The white paper, titled "China's National Defense in the New Era" and released by the Information Office of the State Council, is the 10th military white paper since China released its first one in 1998.For the first time, the white paper cited "never seek hegemony, expansion, or sphere of influence" as a distinct feature of China's national defense in the new era.The Chinese military is determined to safeguard the country's sovereignty, security and development interests, which is its basic goal, the white paper said.Zhang Junshe, a senior research fellow at the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Naval Military Studies Research Institute, told the Global Times on Wednesday that China always upholds a defensive national defense strategy, which is decided by the country's development strategy and the PLA's mission.The development of the Chinese military in recent years follows China's fast economic growth, which is very reasonable, as military power is needed to protect the fruits of development, Li Daguang, a professor at the National Defense University of the PLA, told the Global Times.Unlike some countries, such as the US, which have a history of seeking hegemony, China will not engage in the practices and China's rise will never lead to hegemony as the white paper stated, analysts said.The Chinese people suffered from invasions and wars, so they know the value of peace and the urgency of development. So they will never impose their own sufferings on other people, the white paper said, noting that since the establishment of the People's Republic of China 70 years ago, the country has never initiated a single war or conflict.The international security situation China is facing is unstable and uncertain, the white paper said, noting that regional conflicts and wars continue and international strategic competition is on the rise.The white paper named the Taiwan secessionists as the greatest obstacle to the country's peaceful reunification, while also mentioning overseas Tibet secessionists and East Turkistan forces as threats.China still has border, island and maritime boundary questions that remain unresolved, and some countries outside the region also frequently send ships and aircraft for reconnaissance, and illegally enter Chinese territorial waters, the white paper noted.As part of its national defense strategy, China needs to develop its military to fulfill its mission, including safeguarding territorial integrity and maritime rights, Zhang said.Reform transparencyChina's previous national defense white paper, "China's Military Strategy," was released in May 2015, and China's military reform started in November 2015, so this is also the first time a white paper has introduced the country's national defense after the latest military reform.The white paper detailed the reform in leadership and command system of the military, and also introduced all military branches, including their components and missions.The white paper is also an indication of the Chinese military's increasing transparency, openness and confidence, Zhang said.Spending not highThe white paper also explained why China's military expenditure is reasonable and moderate.In 1979, China's military spending accounted for 5.43 percent of the country's GDP, which dropped to 1.26 percent in 2017, according to figures in the white paper.In the past 30 years, the military spending/GDP ratio always remained within 2 percent, it said.Compared to other countries, China's defense spending/GDP ratio is also low.That figure between 2012 and 2017 for China was 1.3 percent, while the US had 3.5 percent, Russia 4.4 percent, India 2.5 percent and the UK 2 percent, according to the white paper.China's military spending is the world's second largest, which is determined by China's national defense requirements, economy and national defense policy, the white paper said, noting that China is also the world's second largest economy.Despite this, China's spending on national defense was less than a quarter of the US' in 2017, it said.China's military expenditure is not high at all, so there is absolutely no reason to hype the "China threat" theory, Zhang said.Li noted that providing international public security products formed part of the expenditures.By December 2018, the PLA had attended 24 UN peacekeeping operations and dispatched more than 39,000 peacekeeping military personnel, including 13 who sacrificed their lives in the frontline. China has also trained more than 1,500 peacekeeping personnel for dozens of countries, according to the white paper.China started to dispatch ships to the Gulf of Aden and waters off the coast of Somali to provide escort services since 2008. In the past decade, the Chinese navy has sent more than 100 military ships and 26,000 military personnel to escort about 6,600 Chinese and foreign ships, and rescued, protected and helped over 70 ships in distress, it said.