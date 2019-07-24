White paper expounds on missions, tasks of China's armed forces in new era

A white paper titled "China's National Defense in the New Era" released by the State Council Information Office Wednesday expounded on the missions and tasks of China's armed forces.China's armed forces endeavor to provide strategic support for consolidating the leadership of the Communist Party of China and the socialist system, safeguarding national sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, protecting China's overseas interests, and promoting world peace and development, said the white paper.The missions and tasks of China's armed forces were laid out in seven aspects:-- Safeguarding national territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests;-- Maintaining combat readiness;-- Carrying out military training in real combat conditions;-- Safeguarding interests in major security fields;-- Countering terrorism and maintaining stability;-- Protecting China's overseas interests;-- Participating in disaster rescue and relief.