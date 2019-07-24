Road accident kills 8, injures 3 in SW China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/7/24 13:34:13
Eight people died and three others were severely injured in a road accident in southwest China's Guizhou Province, local authorities said Wednesday.

The accident happened at around 6 p.m. Tuesday when a bus rolled over in Sinan county, according to county authorities.

The injured people have been sent to the hospital.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

