Road accident kills 8, injures 3 in SW China
Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/7/24 13:34:13
Eight people died and three others were severely injured in a road accident in southwest China's Guizhou Province, local authorities said Wednesday.
The accident happened at around 6 p.m. Tuesday when a bus rolled over in Sinan county, according to county authorities.
The injured people have been sent to the hospital.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
