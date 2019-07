An actor performs during a rehearsal of "The Lion King" musical in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan, July 23, 2019. Broadway musical "The Lion King" runs from July 20 to Aug. 4 at Taipei Arena. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

Actors perform during a rehearsal of "The Lion King" musical in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan, July 23, 2019. Broadway musical "The Lion King" runs from July 20 to Aug. 4 at Taipei Arena. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

Actors perform during a rehearsal of "The Lion King" musical in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan, July 23, 2019. Broadway musical "The Lion King" runs from July 20 to Aug. 4 at Taipei Arena. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

An actress performs during a rehearsal of "The Lion King" musical in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan, July 23, 2019. Broadway musical "The Lion King" runs from July 20 to Aug. 4 at Taipei Arena. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

An actor performs during a rehearsal of "The Lion King" musical in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan, July 23, 2019. Broadway musical "The Lion King" runs from July 20 to Aug. 4 at Taipei Arena. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

An actor performs during a rehearsal of "The Lion King" musical in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan, July 23, 2019. Broadway musical "The Lion King" runs from July 20 to Aug. 4 at Taipei Arena. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

Actors perform during a rehearsal of "The Lion King" musical in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan, July 23, 2019. Broadway musical "The Lion King" runs from July 20 to Aug. 4 at Taipei Arena. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

Actors perform during a rehearsal of "The Lion King" musical in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan, July 23, 2019. Broadway musical "The Lion King" runs from July 20 to Aug. 4 at Taipei Arena. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

Actors perform during a rehearsal of "The Lion King" musical in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan, July 23, 2019. Broadway musical "The Lion King" runs from July 20 to Aug. 4 at Taipei Arena. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)