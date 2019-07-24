Customs officials destruct seized items in Manila, the Philippines

A forklift carries a confiscated Ferrari car during the destruction of seized items inside the Philippine Bureau of Customs in Manila, the Philippines, July 23, 2019. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

A worker walks among confiscated counterfeit cigarettes during the destruction of seized items inside the Philippine Bureau of Customs in Manila, the Philippines, July 23, 2019. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

A bulldozer flattens a confiscated Ferrari car during the destruction of seized items inside the Philippine Bureau of Customs in Manila, the Philippines, July 23, 2019. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Customs officials look at the broken pieces of the confiscated Ferrari car during the destruction of seized items inside the Philippine Bureau of Customs in Manila, the Philippines, July 23, 2019. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)