Nanxi Xianyuan Yangtze River Bridge opens to public traffic in China's Sichuan

Aerial photo taken on July 23, 2019 shows Nanxi Xianyuan Yangtze River Bridge in Nanxi District of Yibin City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The bridge opened to the public traffic on Jan. 30, 2019, by which local residents no longer need a ferry to cross the river. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

