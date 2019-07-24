Pic story of 10-year-old well-known jockey in China's Inner Mongolia

Saihanjiya attends a horse-themed cultural festival in East Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 19, 2019. Saihanjiya, 10, a well-known young jockey in local town, has a tight schedule for attending various kinds of horse racing in this summer vacation as she really enjoys the speedy riding. Influenced by her father who is a horse trainer, Saihanjiya learned to ride horse when she was seven. After one year of learning, Saihanjiya started to take part in horse racing and achieve good results. Not all gains are achieved without pains. She fell off the horse once in a competition and nearly fainted at the beginning of this year. Her parents worried about her and suggested a withdrawal. But the strong-willed Saihanjiya kept finishing the following competition and finally got good ranking. "As long as I can manage my time, I will keep on riding," said Saihanjiya. (Xinhua/Ren Junchuan)

Saihanjiya attends a horse-themed cultural festival in East Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 19, 2019.

Saihanjiya's father helps her tie the ribbon in East Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 18, 2019.

Saihanjiya and her father attend the opening ceremony of the horse-themed cultural festival in East Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 19, 2019.

Saihanjiya (R) and her father put bridle on a horse in East Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 18, 2019.

Saihanjiya (R) and her younger sister play with a horse in East Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 21, 2019.

Saihanjiya (R) and her younger sister play on the prairie in East Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 20, 2019.

Saihanjiya carries the saddle in East Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 20, 2019.

Saihanjiya displays horse racing medals in East Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 20, 2019.

Saihanjiya attends a horse racing during a horse-themed cultural festival in East Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 20, 2019.