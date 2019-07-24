Macao's visitor arrivals up 20.6 pct in first half of 2019

Visitor arrivals to Macao totaled 20.28 million in the first half this year, up by 20.6 percent year-on-year, the special administrative region (SAR)'s statistic service said recently.The latest report from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated on Monday that the overnight visitors rose 8.2 percent year-on-year to 9.48 million, while same-day visitors surged 34.2 percent to 10.80 million.The average length of stay of visitors shortened 0.1 day year-on-year to 1.1 days, with that of overnight visitors (2.2 days) and same-day visitors (0.2 day) remaining unchanged.The DSEC report added that the visitors from the Chinese mainland increased 22.3 percent year-on-year to 14.31 million. Visitors from the Hong Kong SAR (3.69 million) increased 23.2 percent year-on-year. Visitors from South Korea (450,140) went up 6.2 percent year-on-year.Meanwhile, visitors from the United States, Australia, Canada and Briton recorded year-on-year growth in the first half this year.