Bolton meets with senior S.Korean security officials on trip to Seoul

US National Security Adviser John Bolton met with senior South Korean security officials during his two-day trip to Seoul on Wednesday, according to the presidential Blue House of South Korea.
The Blue House said in a statement that Chung Eui-yong, top national security adviser for South Korean President Moon Jae-in
, had a meeting with Bolton to discuss ways to strengthen the bilateral cooperation on major regional and global issues, including the Korean Peninsula
issues.
Chung and Bolton shared a view that working-level talks between the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the United States should be rapidly resumed to make a substantial progress in the DPRK-US negotiations for the peninsula's denuclearization.
During the meeting that lasted for about two and a half hours, the two security advisers agreed to continue dialogue on how to share costs for the stationing of the US Forces Korea (USFK) in South Korea in the most reasonable and fair direction.
Chung and Bolton held a bilateral meeting and a working luncheon, including security officials from both the Blue House and the White House, according to the statement.
Separately, Bolton met with defense and foreign ministers of South Korea.
Seoul's Defense Ministry said in a separate statement that Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo met with Bolton to discuss major security issues, such as cooperation between Seoul and Washington for the complete denuclearization of and the peace settlement on the Korean Peninsula.
Jeong and Bolton assessed that the ironclad South Korea-US alliance would lead the active changes in the peninsula security situations, agreeing to closely cooperate for the peninsula denuclearization and the lasting peace settlement.
Bolton met later with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha to discuss issues of mutual concern, including the peninsula's complete denuclearization and the lasting peace settlement, according to Seoul's Foreign Ministry.
Kang and Bolton agreed to more closely communicate under a basic recognition that it would meet the benefits of all to seek a diplomatic resolution via dialogue and prevent further worsening of situations between South Korea and Japan.
Japan tightened regulations early this month on its export to South Korea of three materials vital to product memory chips and display panels, which are the mainstay of the South Korean export.
Japan allegedly sought to revise its trade law to remove South Korea off its whitelist of preferential procedures for export, which was estimated to affect more than 1,000 items.