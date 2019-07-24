Universal Studios Hollywood marks grand opening of ‘Jurassic World’ ride

RELATED ARTICLES: Dolby Labs expands in China as moviegoers pursue better viewing experience

Universal Studios Hollywood held a grand opening celebration on Monday night for its "Jurassic World-The Ride," a theme park which combines a new thrilling ride with attractions from the film Jurassic World.Based on the blockbuster film, the ride takes guests on a breathtaking excursion through the theme park as depicted in the Jurassic World movie.The ride features an all-new and original storyline that soars to new heights with the addition of iconic dinosaurs from the movie, including the colossal Indominus Rex and the magnificent aquatic Mosasaurus in her natural habitat.A completely reimagined "Raptor Encounter" is located adjacent to the ride. The introduction of two new dinosaurs - a baby raptor with her handler and a life-size Triceratops - have further enhanced the entire guest experience.Jurassic World movie director Colin Trevorrow, leading actor Chris Pratt and actress Bryce Dallas Howard joined the celebration at the Universal Studios Hollywood together with hundreds of fans and journalists.The ride and its surrounding area reopened after their nine-month refurbishment, transitioning the theme from that of movie Jurassic Park to the hit Jurassic World franchise."When moviegoers from around the globe sat at the end of their seats, watching the Jurassic World film take them on a virtual roller coaster ride, little did they realize that they would one day experience the growth of themselves, and encounter a colossal Indominus Rex and the Mosasaurus at a very real tourist source," said President of Universal Studios Hollywood Karen Irwin."The addition of 'Jurassic World-The Ride' is our next step in the ongoing evolution of Universal Studios Hollywood to create the most innovative and compelling experience possible," she said.