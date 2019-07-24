Pasture scenery in East Ujimqin Banner, N China's Inner Mongolia

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/7/24 17:48:13

Photo taken on July 23, 2019 shows the pasture scenery in West Ujimqin Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Photo taken on July 20, 2019 shows the pasture scenery in East Ujimqin Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Photo taken on July 23, 2019 shows the pasture scenery in West Ujimqin Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.(Photo: Xinhua)


 

Photo taken on July 20, 2019 shows the pasture scenery in East Ujimqin Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Photo taken on July 22, 2019 shows the pasture scenery in West Ujimqin Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.(Photo: Xinhua)


 

Aerial photo taken on July 23, 2019 shows the pasture scenery in West Ujimqin Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.(Photo: Xinhua)


 

Aerial photo taken on July 20, 2019 shows the pasture scenery in East Ujimqin Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Aerial photo taken on July 23, 2019 shows the pasture scenery in West Ujimqin Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Photo taken on July 22, 2019 shows the pasture scenery in West Ujimqin Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Aerial photo taken on July 23, 2019 shows the pasture scenery in West Ujimqin Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Aerial photo taken on July 23, 2019 shows the pasture scenery in West Ujimqin Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Aerial photo taken on July 23, 2019 shows the pasture scenery in West Ujimqin Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Aerial photo taken on July 23, 2019 shows the pasture scenery in West Ujimqin Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Photo taken on July 23, 2019 shows the pasture scenery in West Ujimqin Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Aerial photo taken on July 23, 2019 shows the pasture scenery in West Ujimqin Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Photo taken on July 20, 2019 shows the pasture scenery in East Ujimqin Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

