Italy drafts ‘no mobile phone phobia’ law

Italy's anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) has drafted a law aimed at preventing and treating the rising phenomenon of addiction to mobile phones and computers, particularly among the young.The bill seeks to treat "no-mobile-phone phobia"or the fear of not being able to get regular access to social networks or messaging apps.It proposes programs for parents to detect excessive mobile phone use in children.Nomophobia particularly affects young people, often preventing them from getting a good night's sleep.Half of Italians aged 15-20 consult their mobile phones at least 75 times a day, Italian media on Monday quoted research by the National Association of Technological Dependence as saying.AFP