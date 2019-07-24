Family BBQ on expressway emergency lane should have been a no-brainer no-no

A man (black) and his family have BBQ on the expressway on Satuday, with his car parking across the boundary of carriageway and the emergency lane, in Dandong, Liaoning Province. Photo: Screenshot of video posted by Pear Video.

Safety concerns were why a man stopped in the emergency lane of a busy expressway for a full-fledge family picnic, according to an edited police video posted by Pear Video.The man said he was on a family vacation and felt hungry so he stopped on the expressway from Shenyang to Dandong, northeast China's Liaoning Province.He pulled over tight to the guardrail and set up the picnic that included BBQ meat, a soup and a stew.The man told police he "wouldn't dare" stop for the BBQ at a rest stop a few kilometers down the road, because there was a gas station there, too.As the video spread Tuesday on the internet, Net users were shocked at the man's absurd behavior. Some sarcastically called him as a "real genius," while others wondered how he passed the driving test.The man was fined 100 yuan ($14.53) and lost six of his 12 points on his driver's license for illegal parking.Pear Video