Sichuan vs Hunan: Which is spicier?

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/7/24 19:08:40

A humongous poster made of chili peppers in a park in Yiyang, Central China's Hunan Province, challenges Southwest China's Sichuan Province to a contest to determine which province has the spiciest cuisine. Photo: Screenshot of video posted by Pear Video



Southwest China's Sichuan Province and Central China's Hunan Province are in a heated but friendly competition for the title of spicy capital of China.

A humongous poster made of chili peppers in a park in Yiyang, Hunan, has thrown down the gauntlet to spice-loving Sichuan in a video posted by Pear Video on Sina Weibo on Tuesday.

The poster challenges Sichuan to a contest to determine which province has the spiciest cuisine. 

The duel of the fiery dishes is supposed to take place on Thursday and the stakes are high: The loser will have to forgo spicy food for a month. 

In the Pear Video people from both provinces were sure theirs would be named spicy capital of China. 

Sichuan cuisine is famous for its hot pot, while a favorite in Hunan is fish head in chili sauce. 

One netizen suggested the competition should be international and include the spiciest foods from India and Mexico.

Pear Video

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus