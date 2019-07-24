Sichuan vs Hunan: Which is spicier?

A humongous poster made of chili peppers in a park in Yiyang, Central China's Hunan Province, challenges Southwest China's Sichuan Province to a contest to determine which province has the spiciest cuisine. Photo: Screenshot of video posted by Pear Video

Southwest China's Sichuan Province and Central China's Hunan Province are in a heated but friendly competition for the title of spicy capital of China.A humongous poster made of chili peppers in a park in Yiyang, Hunan, has thrown down the gauntlet to spice-loving Sichuan in a video posted by Pear Video on Sina Weibo on Tuesday.The poster challenges Sichuan to a contest to determine which province has the spiciest cuisine.The duel of the fiery dishes is supposed to take place on Thursday and the stakes are high: The loser will have to forgo spicy food for a month.In the Pear Video people from both provinces were sure theirs would be named spicy capital of China.Sichuan cuisine is famous for its hot pot, while a favorite in Hunan is fish head in chili sauce.One netizen suggested the competition should be international and include the spiciest foods from India and Mexico.Pear Video