British man collects trash on the Great Wall for over two decades

William Lindesay, a 62-year-old British man, has collected garbage on the Great Wall for moe than two decades. Photo: Screenshot of video posted by Pear Video

William Lindesay, a 62-year-old British man, began picking up litter near the Great Wall some 20 years ago, a decade after he walked the entire length of the wall.Lindesay walked the 2,470 kilometers of the Great Wall when he was 30. It took him 78 days and not all of them were pleasant, according to a video posted Tuesday by WeVideo on Sina Weibo."On my journey, I was stopped by the police nine times," Lindesay said, "I was arrested twice in the same week and I was deported."Lindesay managed to return to live in China, explaining that he is "crazy" about the wall.Since 1998, Lindesay has organized volunteers from around the world to help him pick up trash along the Great Wall near Beijing.He says his efforts are designed to raise the alarm about the amount of garbage that can be seen carelessly tossed along the UNESCO World Heritage Center. He said one year he collected 331 bags of garbage.The video had been viewed over 10 million times as of Wednesday.Many netizens showed their deep respect for him, saying people who litter at the Great Wall should feel ashamed and be punished.WeVideo