Sri Lanka resumes visa-free scheme

Sri Lanka has reintroduced and expanded a visa-free entry scheme for visitors in a bid to revive its flagging tourism sector after the deadly Easter bombings, officials said Wednesday.The concession for tourists from 39 nations was suspended after Islamists bombed three churches and three luxury ­hotels in Colombo on April 21 killing 258 people, including 45 foreigners."As the security situation has improved, the cabinet of ministers decided to revive the visa-free scheme and also extended it to seven more countries," the government said in a statement.A tourism official said foreign governments have relaxed travel advisories for Sri Lanka since the attacks.There has also been a lift in the number of arrivals, which nose-dived soon after the ­bombings blamed on a homegrown jihadist group, the official said.The new countries added to the expanded scheme - which already allows travelers from the European Union, Australia and the US to enter Sri Lanka without a visa - include China and India.Visitors still have to obtain a visa on arrival, but the government has waived the $35 fee from August 1.Sri Lanka initially projected a 30 percent dip in the number of foreign holidaymakers after the attacks.The following month the number of tourists plunged to 37,800, down from 166,975 in April, according to official figures.But they improved last month with some 63,000 visitors, although numbers are still down from 146,828 in June 2018.