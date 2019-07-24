Murray to team up with brother Jamie at Washington Open

Andy Murray will team up with his brother Jamie at the Washington Open, reuniting the pairing that helped Great Britain win the Davis Cup in 2015.Andy, who had hip surgery in January, made a victorious return to the courts in June, winning the doubles at Queen's with Spain's Feliciano ­Lopez.The 32-year-old three-time Grand Slam singles champion was knocked out of the men's doubles early in Eastbourne and at Wimbledon, also reaching the third round at the All England Club with Serena Williams in the mixed doubles.Jamie Murray, 33, won the Washington doubles title last year with former partner Bruno Soares, a pairing that also won Australian and US Open titles.Andy Murray has ruled out playing singles at next month's US Open, indicating it could take up to 18 months before he feels ready to return.The Washington Open starts on July 27 and runs until August 4.