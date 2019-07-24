Beijing blacklists uncivilized behavior in park

RELATED ARTICLES: Beijing tightens rules over uncivilized behavior on subway

A blacklist of uncivilized behavior in Beijing parks was published on Tuesday in which walking dogs was deemed as uncivilized, triggering heated public debate.The blacklist published by Beijing park management authorities lists behavior such as damaging the parks' environment, disturbing public order, throwing garbage, barbecuing and catching animals, as well as carving on the buildings and trees.During the three-day holidays around Tomb Sweeping Day in April, parks in Beijing experienced an upsurge in visitors, which led to uncivilized tourist behavior such as digging potherbs.Some internet users with pets said the management method was too inflexible and inconvenient to residents,"Now we cannot walk dogs in parks or on the street. Where should pet owners walk dogs? Does it mean that keeping dogs is banned in China?" as one typical user posted about the regulation.Other users supported the ban."I was bitten by a Teddy dog without the owner in the park when I took a walk."A staff member who refused to be named at Beijing Gardening and Greening Bureau that is one of the list makers told the Global Times that "walking dogs in parks is a kind of uncivilized behavior. This is also my individual opinion."When asked if they consider dogs might bite others and damage the environment, she refused to answer.Officials of the Beijing Municipal Administration Center of Parks said in April that "facial recognition" and other technologies will be used to detect uncivilized behavior in parks.