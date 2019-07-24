50 fugitives wanted ahead of 70th anniversary of founding of PRC

By Ji Yuqiao Source:Global Times Published: 2019/7/24 20:37:50





It is the first time the ministry publicly issued a wanted notice at a press conference and the strong strike against crime aims to eliminate the hidden threat to public order to the greatest extent and ensure societal security during the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, the ministry said in a statement sent to the Global Times on Wednesday.



According to the name list provided by the ministry, the 50 include two women and one born after 1995. They are mainly involved in serious violent crimes, property-related crimes such as theft and fraud as well as serious gang crime.



To encourage people to offer clues, the ministry pledged to pay 100,000 yuan after arrest to those people who can provide effective clues and play a key role in the capture.



According to China's Criminal Law, people can be rewarded at least 50,000 yuan for providing valid tips for Class A wanted people.





