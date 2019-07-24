China, Myanmar vow to strengthen border issues cooperation

China is willing to strengthen cooperation with Myanmar in border issues and immigration control, State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi said Wednesday.Zhao made the remarks when holding talks with Myanmar's Minister of Labor, Immigration and Population U Thein Swe.Hailing that the frequent meetings between Chinese and Myanmar leaders have helped calibrate comprehensive bilateral strategic cooperation, Zhao expressed the willingness for the two countries to enhance cooperation in border issues and immigration control, and jointly combat crimes such as drug trafficking, telecom and Internet fraud and cross-border online gambling, to effectively maintain the safety and stability of border areas.For his part, Thein Swe said Myanmar hopes to enhance pragmatic cooperation with China.