Foreign patent, trademark applications increase in H1

China recorded an 8.6-percent increase in the number of foreign patent applications in the first half of 2019, which reflects how Beijing's efforts to strengthen intellectual property protection (IPR) appeal to foreign investors. Amid a global economic downturn, it also reflects foreign companies' rising confidence in the Chinese business environment.Also, the number of foreign trademark applications rose by 15.4 percent, Zhao Gang, an official of China's National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA), said at a press conference of the State Council, China's cabinet, on Wednesday.Japan topped the list of foreign patent applications, up 12.6 percent year-on-year, followed by the US and Germany, chianews.com reported, citing Ge Shu, an official of CNIPA.The steady rise is a strong piece of evidence against some Western media accusations of China's lack of IPR protection for foreign players, and it showed the results of China's years of effort to protect the interests of foreign companies, Zhao Zhanling, a senior analyst at the Center for IPR Studies at the China University of Political Science and Law, told the Global Times on Wednesday."This is an important promise that China, the world's second-largest economy, gave to the world," Zhao said, noting that building a favorable investment environment shows China's firm stance of opening up."Foreign investors are confident of China's business environment," Zhao Gang said.He said that to improve China's innovation and business environment, the CNIPA will improve communication with foreign-funded and other enterprises, and treat all market players as equals."To promote IPR protection is also in line with China's internal need to develop, and it is an important step for China to stimulate technological innovation and boost high-quality economic growth," Zhao Zhanling said.The CNIPA has set up a national overseas intellectual property dispute guidance center to help Chinese companies that operate overseas, Zhao Gang added.