FINA issues warning to Scott, Sun after snub

Sun Yang (Right) of China speaks with Duncan Scott of Great Britain during the medal ceremony for the Men's 200m Freestyle Final on day three of the Gwangju 2019 FINA World Championships at Nambu International Aquatics Centre on July 23, 2019 in Gwangju, South Korea. Photo: VCG

Chinese netizens, angered by British swimmer Duncan Scott's podium snub of Chinese gold medalist Sun Yang at the 2019 FINA World Championships Tuesday in Gwangju, said although FINA issued a warning to both athletes, they believe Scott has a greater responsibility since he started the confrontation."Both athletes behaved inadequately, and violated FINA Constitution Rule C 12.1.3," the FINA statement read.The pair's conflict occurred after Sun won the men's 200m freestyle final, while Scott placed third.Scott refused to share a podium with Sun or shake hands with him at the medal ceremony. Scott also encouraged the other bronze medalist Martin Malyutin of Russia to do the same, but the latter refused."You lose, I win," Sun told Scott in English."I'm team Mack," Scott said after his protest. "If Sun can't respect our sport then why should I respect him? I think a lot of people, everyone in swimming, got behind what Mack did."The incident has been hotly discussed online as Scott's action was similar to Australia's Mack Horton's on Sunday. Horton had also suggested other players snub Sun."While FINA respects the principles of freedom of speech, it has to be conducted in the right context," FINA said in a statement in a warning to Horton on Monday."I don't think what Sun did was wrong. After all, it was other person who disrespected him in the first place," said a net user on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo."We accept the warning as FINA has its rules and regulations. However, I don't think any athlete can tolerate disrespect toward himself and his country," said another."You have to respect an opponent who is better than you. Shame on the behavior of Horton and Scott," one wrote.Global Times