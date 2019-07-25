DPRK fires two unidentified projectiles: media

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired two unidentified projectiles from near its east coast city of Wonsan, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported, citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).The DPRK fired one unidentified projectile at 5:34 am local time Thursday and the other at 5:57 am from Wonsan areas, and they flew around 430 km, according to the JCS."Our military is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture," the JCS said.South Korean and US intelligence authorities are analyzing what the DPRK launched, it added.