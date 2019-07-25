The National Library of China (NLC) has compiled a collection of stories featuring 70 "dream chasing individuals" and would share them with members of the public via an app.The stories were selected from nearly 3,000 ones submitted from 23 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities via both online and offline methods between June 2 and July 20, as part of the library's project to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.The stories centered on the major events, prominent figures and cultural heritage in modern and contemporary China, and came in the forms of oral history, videos and images, which is an important approach of the library to perform its duties in recording the times, inheriting culture and serving the society, according to the NLC.Some of them will also be available on the National Digital Library's mobile app.The NLC will continue to collect more memories from the public in more fields and via more channels and sources to further fulfill its duties of storing documents and providing services, it said.