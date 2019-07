China's 1st domestically built polar icebreaker berthed at home port in Shanghai

China's first domestically built polar icebreaker "Xuelong 2," or "Snow Dragon 2", sails on the Yangtze River in China, July 23, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

China's first domestically built polar icebreaker "Xuelong 2," or "Snow Dragon 2", sails on the Yangtze River in China, July 23, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

China's first domestically built polar icebreaker "Xuelong 2," or "Snow Dragon 2", sails on the Yangtze River in China, July 23, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

Workers help China's first domestically built polar icebreaker "Xuelong 2," or "Snow Dragon 2", berth at its home port in Shanghai, east China, July 23, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

Workers help China's first domestically built polar icebreaker "Xuelong 2," or "Snow Dragon 2", berth at its home port in Shanghai, east China, July 23, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)