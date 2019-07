Visitors tour astronomical museum during summer vacation in Guizhou

Visitors tour the astronomical museum in Pingtang during summer vacation in southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 24, 2019. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Visitors experience the virtual space module during at the astronomical museum in Pingtang during summer vacation in southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 24, 2019. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Visitors watch the FAST model at the astronomical museum in Pingtang during summer vacation in southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 24, 2019. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Children experience the black hole model at the astronomical museum in Pingtang during summer vacation in southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 24, 2019. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Visitors watch the solar system models at the astronomical museum in Pingtang during summer vacation in southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 24, 2019. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

