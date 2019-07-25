Top political advisor stresses summarizing CPPCC's experiences

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, attends a theory seminar commemorating the 70th founding anniversary of the CPPCC in Beijing, capital of China, July 24, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

China's top political advisor Wang Yang Wednesday stressed the importance of summarizing and publicizing valuable historical experiences of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) since its establishment 70 years ago.Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, made the remarks at a theory seminar commemorating the 70th founding anniversary of the CPPCC.Wang said that issues of major importance concerning the CPPCC's development should be theoretically interpreted and responded to.He called for correctly grasping the key to CPPCC theoretical research and focusing on basic theory research, special advantage research and new missions of the CPPCC.Over 300 officials and scholars attended the seminar, among whom 13 delivered speeches.