Senior CPC official urges new progress in discipline inspection, supervision

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, inspects the discipline inspection and supervision work and the implementation of the CPC themed education campaign at the regional discipline inspection and supervisory agency in the city of Shizuishan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, July 22, 2019. Zhao made an investigation and research trip in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region from Monday to Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

A senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official has stressed efforts to solve key problems and promote high-quality development of discipline inspection and supervision.Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, made the remarks during his investigation and research trip in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region from Monday to Wednesday.Zhao visited a local village, a community, a company and an environmental protection project site in the region, talking with Party members and cadres at the primary level as well as members of the public.He pointed out that it is the responsibility of the Party organizations and Party cadres to carry out the Party's original aspiration and mission, and to ensure that the people live a better life.Zhao called on disciplinary supervisors to adhere to the people-centered approach and the mass-line viewpoint and continue to address corruption and undesirable work habits that occur on the people's doorsteps.Zhao inspected the discipline inspection and supervision work and the implementation of the CPC education campaign themed "staying true to our founding mission" at the regional discipline inspection and supervisory agency as well as a local anti-graft agency in the city of Shizuishan.