6 Somali officials killed in suicide attack in Mogadishu

People carry a wounded person on a stretcher after a suicide attack at Mogadishu mayor's offices in Mogadishu, Somalia, July 24, 2019. Mogadishu mayor, Abdirrahman Omar Osman was injured while a district commissioner was killed when two suicide bombers blew themselves up at Banadir administration headquarters which houses the mayor offices on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Hassan Bashi)

At least six Somali government officials were killed and several others, including the Mogadishu mayor, were injured in a suicide bomb attack at the municipal government headquarters Wednesday, police said.A police officer who declined to be named told Xinhua that Mogadishu Mayor Abdirahman Omar Osman was rushed to hospital after the attack in which two district commissioners and a former city official were killed."We are not sure if a device was planted inside the hall or a suicide bomber infiltrated the building, but I can confirm six officials were killed. The mayor was rushed to hospital," the police officer said.Witnesses said the suicide bomber detonated explosives which were strapped to his waist, killing those who were meeting at the mayor's office.Police officials told Xinhua that Waberi and Abdiaziz district commissioners, as well as a former spokesman of Mogadishu mayor, were among the dead. There was no official government statement as yet.The sources added that the attack took place as a security meeting was underway at Banadir administrative headquarters.James Swan, special representative of the UN Secretary-General for Somalia, had left Banadir headquarters before the attack.The UN envoy said he paid a courtesy call on the mayor and held talks with Osman and his team.Swan added he met with district commissioners and got an overview of the progress and challenges in the Mogadishu/Banadir region, ranging from development to displacement.Militant group al-Shabab, who claimed responsibility for the attack, said their fighters were targeting the UN envoy who they believed was inside the mayor's compound.The attack came a few hours after several mortar shells landed near the heavily-guarded presidential palace. No one was injured.Early this week, at least 17 people were killed in a car bombing attack in the restive capital Mogadishu.