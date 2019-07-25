"Looking Up" continues to top Chinese mainland box office

"Looking Up," a Chinese family drama, continued to top the Chinese mainland box office on Wednesday, the China Movie Data Information Network said Thursday.The film raked in 43.37 million yuan (about 6.31 million US dollars) on its seventh day of screening, accounting for about 46 percent of the daily total.It was followed by "The Lion King," Disney's live-action remake of its classic, which grossed about 18.19 million yuan."The White Storm 2: Drug Lords," the sequel to the 2013 crime action film "The White Storm," took third place with a daily box office revenue of 15.25 million yuan. Its total box office has exceeded 1.2 billion yuan.