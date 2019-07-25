Belgium issues red alert for new heatwave

People cool off in the Brussels Park in Brussels, Belgium, July 24, 2019. Belgium has been placed on red alert for the first time in recorded history following a heatwave that has swept the land, said David Dehenauw of the Royal Meteorological Institute (known as the "IRM"), on Twitter on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

People get water at a water point near the Grand Place in Brussels, Belgium, July 24, 2019.

An icecream is pictured under bright sunshine at the Grand Place in Brussels, Belgium, July 24, 2019.

People cool off in a fountain in downtown Brussels, Belgium, July 24, 2019.

People visit the Grand Place in Brussels, Belgium, July 24, 2019.

People cool off in the Brussels Park in Brussels, Belgium, July 24, 2019.

People cool off in the Brussels Park in Brussels, Belgium, July 24, 2019.

A vendor sells icecream in the Brussels Park in Brussels, Belgium, July 24, 2019.

A man and his dog are seen at a pond in Brussels, Belgium, July 24, 2019.