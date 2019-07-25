Construction on Hefei north section of Shangqiu-Hefei-Hangzhou High-speed Railway completed

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/7/25 10:32:10

Construction workers pave rails on the Shangqiu-Hefei-Hangzhou High-speed Railway in Fuyang, east China's Anhui Province, July 24, 2019. The last 500-meter steel rail of the Hefei north section on the Shangqiu-Hefei-Hangzhou High-speed Railway was paved on Wednesday, which means the Hefei north section of the railway was completed, paving the way for the operation of the Shangqiu-Hefei-Hangzhou high-speed railway in 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)


 

