Construction on Hefei north section of Shangqiu-Hefei-Hangzhou High-speed Railway completed

Construction workers pave rails on the Shangqiu-Hefei-Hangzhou High-speed Railway in Fuyang, east China's Anhui Province, July 24, 2019. The last 500-meter steel rail of the Hefei north section on the Shangqiu-Hefei-Hangzhou High-speed Railway was paved on Wednesday, which means the Hefei north section of the railway was completed, paving the way for the operation of the Shangqiu-Hefei-Hangzhou high-speed railway in 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

