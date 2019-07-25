US-listed Chinese firms trade mostly higher

US-listed Chinese companies traded mostly higher on Wednesday with eight of the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P US Listed China 50 index ending the day on an upbeat note.Shares of 58.com and Yum China Holdings rose 2.99 percent and 1.76 percent, respectively, leading the gainers in the top 10 stocks of the index.Shares of Ctrip.com International and New Oriental Education & Technology Group decreased 1.18 percent and 0.17 percent, respectively, the only two decliners in the top 10 stocks of the index.US stocks ended mixed on Wednesday as Wall Street digested a slew of earnings reports.The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 79.22 points, or 0.29 percent, to 27,269.97. The S&P 500 rose 14.09 points, or 0.47 percent, to 3,019.56. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 70.10 points, or 0.85 percent, to 8,321.50.The Cboe Volatility Index, widely considered the best fear gauge in the stock market, fell 4.28 percent to 12.07 on Wednesday.As of Tuesday, the S&P US Listed China 50 index stood at 2,791.78, marking a 0.64-percent increase for the month-to-date returns and a 21.84-percent gain for the year-to-date returns.