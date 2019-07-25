Social norms to support, help persons with disabilities established in China: white paper

Social norms to support and help persons with disabilities have been established in China, according to a white paper released by the State Council Information Office on Thursday.Government websites have special sections for disability information and services. News media have wide coverage of the life of people with disabilities to help promote respect for their dignity and rights, eradicate prejudice and discrimination against them, and establish social norms to encourage the general public to understand, respect and help them, said the white paper on China's protection of the rights and interests of persons with disabilities over the past 70 years.The third Sunday in every May was designated as the National Day for Helping Persons with Disabilities in 1991.Every year, public welfare activities to help people with intellectual disabilities are organized, and a variety of other activities for children with disabilities are also carried out by charity and volunteer organizations, the white paper said.Sporting activities, art performances, and vocational skills competitions of people with disabilities are held to celebrate their spirit of self-improvement and resilience, according to the white paper.It said that non-profit campaigns in the cultural sector have also been launched to raise the public profile of this group.Various initiatives have been set up in primary and secondary schools, colleges, and among young people to help persons with disabilities.The China Association of Volunteers for Persons with Disabilities has been set up to unite all social forces in providing better services for persons with disabilities, according to the white paper.