Embattled Puerto Rico governor says to step down
Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/7/25 12:59:04
Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello said late Wednesday that he's resigning effective on Aug. 2 amid public anger over obscenity-laced online chats involving him and his aides.
