Safflowers enter harvest season in northwest China's Ningxia

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/7/25 13:12:02

Villagers pick safflowers at Zhongchuan Village of Hongsibao District of Wuzhong City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, July 24, 2019. Safflowers as a new resource of income for local villagers entered the harvest season recently. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)


 

Aerial photo taken on July 24, 2019 shows villagers picking safflowers at Zhongchuan Village of Hongsibao District of Wuzhong City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Safflowers as a new resource of income for local villagers entered the harvest season recently. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)


 

Villagers pick safflowers at Zhongchuan Village of Hongsibao District of Wuzhong City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, July 24, 2019. Safflowers as a new resource of income for local villagers entered the harvest season recently. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)


 

