Safflowers enter harvest season in northwest China's Ningxia

Villagers pick safflowers at Zhongchuan Village of Hongsibao District of Wuzhong City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, July 24, 2019. Safflowers as a new resource of income for local villagers entered the harvest season recently. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

Aerial photo taken on July 24, 2019 shows villagers picking safflowers at Zhongchuan Village of Hongsibao District of Wuzhong City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Safflowers as a new resource of income for local villagers entered the harvest season recently. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

Villagers pick safflowers at Zhongchuan Village of Hongsibao District of Wuzhong City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, July 24, 2019. Safflowers as a new resource of income for local villagers entered the harvest season recently. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)