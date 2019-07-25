Chinese cryptocurrency entrepreneur apologizes for excessive personal hype, business marketing, denies border restriction claims

Chinese cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sun Yuchen apologized on Thursday for his personal hype and engaging in excessive marketing for his business, after the public have become increasingly annoyed by his erratic rhetoric following his abrupt cancellation of a charity lunch with US financier Warren Buffett."My original intention to bid for the charity lunch was good, with some selfish motives to promote the blockchain business and myself, but due to my immature words and deeds, the event had gradually become an over-marketing of the business, which, eventually, was getting out of control and became a failure," Sun said in an apology letter posted on his Weibo account."It caused unexpected outcomes…had a bad impact on the public and also caused concerns from the industry regulators," Sun stated, expressing that he now feels "deeply guilty."Sun said he will take some time in the future to rest and mend up for his current health problem. "I will reduce my voice on Weibo, shut my door and will not meet visitors, and I will accept fewer interviews from the media. I expect myself to return to research, exploration and development of blockchain technology, by keeping distance with business marketing and personal hype."Despite the apology, most netizens seemingly do not buy Sun's apology. "Sun has tasted a bitter outcome as his hype and marketing have caught the attention of government regulators, and he has put himself on the watch list," a netizen named Fayiboshi said."Sun is likely facing strict scrutiny from the regulators, otherwise he would not easily bow his head," netizen Biteshaoniao commented.Sun, founder of TRON, said on Tuesday that he had to cancel his lunch with Buffett, which was scheduled to take place on Thursday, due to a sudden kidney stone attack he suffered. But, TRON Foundation said that "relevant parties agreed to reschedule the lunch at a later date."As public suspicion of Sun and his business mounted, the 21st Century Business Herald reported on Tuesday that Sun was suspected of engaging in illegal fundraising, money laundering, brokering prostitutions and gambling activities. Caixin News reported on Tuesday that Sun was put under border control restrictions, and that China's internet finance regulator has suggested police investigate his business.Sun denied media reports on Weibo that he was embroiled in illegal fundraising and money laundering. He also refuted the Caixin report by live-streaming himself staying in his San Francisco apartment Wednesday. "I feel so much better now! It seems I will be back to work with full speed on Friday."In early June, Sun won Buffett's annual charity auction via a $4.6 million bid - a record high for the last 20 years. The annual luncheon auction raises money for the San Francisco-based charity Glide Foundation. Sun said that despite the cancellation, his donation to Glide had been completed.Sun's personal hype and marketing resulted in property losses for investors. The intraday fall in price of TRON cryptocurrency TRX was 9.26 percent on Tuesday. Also, TRON price dropped more than 20 percent in the previous four days.