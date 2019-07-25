Statues installed underwater in aquariums at ocean park in Qingdao

Photo taken on July 22, 2019 shows a statue in the shape of folk music performer in an aquarium of an ocean park in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. A dozen statues showing various Chinese folk music playing scenes are installed underwater in aquariums at the ocean park, which provides a fresh audio-visual enjoyment to visitors amid melodious folk music. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

